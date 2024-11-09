CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Floods in South Sudan affect 1.4 million, displace 379,000: UN
Aid agencies have said that the world's youngest country, highly vulnerable to climate change, is in the grip of its worst flooding in decades, mainly in the north.
Floods in South Sudan affect 1.4 million, displace 379,000: UN
A woman wades through floodwaters in the village of Wang Chot, Old Fangak county, Jonglei state, South Sudan. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 9, 2024

Devastating flooding in South Sudan is affecting around 1.4 million people, with more than 379,000 displaced, according to a United Nations update that warned about an upsurge in malaria.

Aid agencies have said that the world's youngest country, highly vulnerable to climate change, is in the grip of its worst flooding in decades, mainly in the north.

Related71% of Sudanese report surviving human rights violations while fleeing: UN

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said about 1.4 million people were affected by floods in 43 counties and the disputed Abyei region, which is claimed by both South Sudan and Sudan.

RECOMMENDED

"Over 379,000 individuals are displaced in 22 counties and Abyei," it added in a statement issued late on Friday.

A surge in malaria has been reported in several states, it said, "overwhelming the health system and exacerbating the situation and impact in flood-hit areas".

RelatedTürkiye calls for truce in Sudan civil war 'without delay'
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
Indonesia industrial coal power plans undercut emissions pledge: report
Innovators gear up work on 'green' hydrogen plane
Corruption derailing global cooperation on climate crisis: report
Corruption derailing global cooperation on climate crisis: report
Over 30 missing as landslide hits in southwest China
Climate crisis hits its peak as world experiences hottest January on record
Climate crisis hits its peak as world experiences hottest January on record
Wildfires engulf Argentina, prompting state of emergency
Wildfires engulf Argentina, prompting state of emergency
Deadly floods in Australia force evacuations
World's oldest iceberg to crash in Antarctica
World's oldest iceberg to crash in  Antarctica
Deadly Southern California wildfires fully contained after 24 days