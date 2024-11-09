WORLD
Ukraine breaks air traffic agreement with Iran amid ongoing conflict
Citing Iran’s alleged military support for Russia, Ukraine has terminated its 1993 agreement on air services, signaling that flights with Iran will not resume once the airspace reopens.
Ukraine has closed the airspace in February 2022.  / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
November 9, 2024

Ukraine has terminated the air traffic agreement with Iran, an official said.

"The air traffic agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been terminated," Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the country's Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada (unicameral parliament of Ukraine), wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the agreement was signed in Tehran on July 9, 1993.

Ukraine has closed the airspace in February 2022. Since then, there have been no regular civil aviation flights. Therefore, Ukraine's decision to terminate the agreement with Iran means that after the opening of the airspace, air traffic with Iran will not be resumed.

Ukraine accuses Iran of providing military assistance to Russia, while Iran has repeatedly refuted the accusations.

