Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has emphasised the critical role of women in society and the need for a justice-centred approach to technology.

Addressing at the 6th International Women and Justice Summit in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan stressed that “women are not only half of a gender but half of humanity,” and expressed hope that the summit would open “new doors of hope” for women worldwide.

The reception, organised by Türkiye's Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) under the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Women,” highlighted the impact of AI on various sectors, including healthcare, education, and business.

Erdogan referred to research findings on how AI, developed without ethical oversight, can deepen social injustices, and underlined that women are particularly vulnerable to AI’s adverse effects.

The first lady cited UN reports indicating that women’s representation in AI design remains around 20 percent, underscoring the need for gender balance in technology.