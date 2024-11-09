Firefighters grappling with a blaze that has destroyed at least 130 homes in California said Friday they had made progress in their fight as a turn in the weather offered a break.

Hurricane-strength winds this week fueled an explosion in the Mountain Fire near Camarillo, outside Los Angeles, which grew rapidly to over 20,000 acres (80 km2).

Thousands of people in the path of the inferno were forced to flee, some with only minutes to gather possessions and pets as unpredictable flames leapt from home to home.

Robin Wallace told AFP the home she grew up in was de stroyed minutes after everyone fled.

"We were expecting we'd be able to go back and get some things. But of course, that didn't work out.

"It was completely gone by the afternoon. It went very quickly."

Linda Fefferman said she knew she had to go when she smelled smoke.

"I'm trying to load the car with animals and important papers, my oxygen concentrator, and when it got too smoky for me, I knew I had to get out," she told a local broadcaster.

A neighbor with a chainsaw helped remove a fallen tree that was blocking her path.

"I went down to the Goodwill parking lot, watched the smoke, you know, probably our own house burning.

"Nothing is left. It's gone," she said. "It's all gone."

Fefferman said she thought 14 or 15 houses on her street had been destroyed by the flames.

Authorities said Thursday that initial inspections revealed at least 132 homes had been lost, with 88 more damaged.

The area is home to around 30,000 people, with approximately 10,000 having been told to evacuate.