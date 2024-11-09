The WHO chief has warned about Israel's war in northern Gaza, noting that a famine is imminent there.

“Deeply alarming,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, referring to new findings from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

The data, he noted, indicates that "there is a strong likelihood that famine is imminent in areas within the northern Gaza."

“We call for an immediate scale-up and safe access for humanitarian aid — primarily food and medicines for severe malnutrition — within days not weeks.”

The WHO claims are substantiated by warnings from the ground.

The situation in northern Gaza is “catastrophic” as the Israeli blockade on humanitarian needs caused starvation among people, warned the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, one of the few remaining medical centres serving the area.

“The situation in northern Gaza is catastrophic. The blockade persists, and starvation signs are appearing in children and adults due to the lack of essential resources for life,” Hussam Abu Safiya said in a video statement to journalists on Saturday.

The continuous Israeli bombardment has left northern Gaza in a state of “genuine annihilation,” he stressed.

Food insecurity

According to the UN-backed assessment, famine is looming in northern Gaza amid Israel's war and a near-halt in food aid.

The alert from the Famine Review Committee warned of "an imminent and substantial likelihood of famine occurring, due to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Gaza."

"Famine thresholds may have already been crossed," said the alert.