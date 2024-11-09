Donald Trump's presidential transition effort said that a Republican operative who outlined some potential contours of a US-backed peace plan in Ukraine earlier in the day was not speaking on behalf of the president-elect.

Bryan Lanza, a long-time Republican strategist who was a contractor on Trump's 2024 campaign, said in an interview with the BBC on Saturday that Trump's administration would be asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a "realistic vision for peace."

He said the new administration's priority in Ukraine would be establishing peace and not restoring lost territory, including Crimea.

"And if President Zelenskyy comes to the table and says, well we can only have peace if we have Crimea, he shows to us that he's not serious. Crimea is gone," he said.

Responding to Lanza's comments, a spokesperson for the transition denied that Lanza spoke for Trump.

Trump's transition effort is currently vetting personnel and drafting the policies that Trump could adopt during his second term.

"Bryan Lanza was a contractor for the campaign," said the spokesperson, who declined to be named. "He does not work for President Trump and does not speak for him."

During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war "within a day," but did not explain how he would do so.