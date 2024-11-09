WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump transition distances itself from Ukraine peace plan outlined by ally
Republican strategist Bryan Lanza says Ukraine should prioritise peace, not restoring lost territory.
Trump transition distances itself from Ukraine peace plan outlined by ally
During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war "within a day," but did not explain how he would do so. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 9, 2024

Donald Trump's presidential transition effort said that a Republican operative who outlined some potential contours of a US-backed peace plan in Ukraine earlier in the day was not speaking on behalf of the president-elect.

Bryan Lanza, a long-time Republican strategist who was a contractor on Trump's 2024 campaign, said in an interview with the BBC on Saturday that Trump's administration would be asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a "realistic vision for peace."

He said the new administration's priority in Ukraine would be establishing peace and not restoring lost territory, including Crimea.

"And if President Zelenskyy comes to the table and says, well we can only have peace if we have Crimea, he shows to us that he's not serious. Crimea is gone," he said.

Responding to Lanza's comments, a spokesperson for the transition denied that Lanza spoke for Trump.

Trump's transition effort is currently vetting personnel and drafting the policies that Trump could adopt during his second term.

"Bryan Lanza was a contractor for the campaign," said the spokesperson, who declined to be named. "He does not work for President Trump and does not speak for him."

During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war "within a day," but did not explain how he would do so.

RelatedHungary's Orban calls on EU to review Ukraine aid, citing Trump's resolve
RECOMMENDED

Possible compromise

Zelenskyy and Trump spoke by telephone this week after the US election in a conversation joined by billionaire Trump supporter Elon Musk, according to media reports.

Trump himself has declined to rule out the possibility that Ukraine may have to cede land to Russia and has been notably vague when discussing the conflict.

Some high-profile allies have put forth peace proposals that would, in practice, result in long-term Russian rule over areas that are internationally recognised as Ukrainian territory.

Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula in 2014 after an uprising that prompted Ukraine's Russia-friendly president to flee.

More than two and a half years after launching its full-fledged invasion, Russian forces hold just under 20 percent of its territory.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly said peace cannot be established until all Russian forces are expelled and all territory captured by Moscow, including Crimea, is returned. His "victory plan" presented last month maintains that provision as well as an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, long denounced by Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that conditions for peace talks included Ukraine abandoning the four regions Moscow has annexed, though it does not have full control over them.

On Saturday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia is ready to listen to Trump's proposal on Ukraine provided these were "ideas on how to move forward in the area of settlement, and not in the area of further pumping the Kiev regime with all kinds of aid."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo