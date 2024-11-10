Sunday, November 10, 2024

1930 GMT — Israeli army chief of staff Herzi Halevi has approved the expansion of the ground invasionin southern Lebanon, state broadcaster KAN has reported.

The Israeli army began "limited, localised, and targeted" ground raids into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1, days after launching heavy air strikes against what it claimed to be Hezbollah targets.

The air offensive was an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza.

1744 GMT — Israel urges fans to skip France-Israel football match in Paris

Israeli authorities have urged Israeli fans to skip Thursday's France-Israel football game in Paris after violence in Amsterdam following a match between an Israeli team and a local one.

The National Security Council called on Israelis to "avoid attending sports games/cultural events involving Israelis, with an emphasis on the upcoming match of the Israeli national team in Paris", a statement said.

1728 GMT — 19 injured Palestinians moved from north to Gaza City

The al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza has said 19 injured Palestinians were transferred to hospitals in Gaza City.

The wounded were moved in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the hospital administration said in a statement.

The Israeli army has continued its siege of northern Gaza since October 5 this year, claiming it is to "prevent Hamas from regrouping".

1709 GMT — Israeli strike near Damascus kills seven: war monitor

An Israeli strike on an apartment killed seven people, a war monitor has said.

"An Israeli strike killed seven people and wounded 14, including women and children, in the Sayyida Zeinab area," Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said.

Syria's official news agency reported an "Israeli aggression targeting a residential building in the Sayyida Zeinab" area.

1612 GMT — Death toll in Lebanon from Israel's brutal war rises to 3,186

Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,186 people and wounded 14,078 in Lebanon since October 2023, with 53 fatalities reported on Saturday, the Lebanese health ministry has said in a statement.

1515 GMT — Israel Defence Minister Katz claims Israel has defeated Hezbollah

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has claimed that Israel has defeated Hezbollah and that the killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah was the crowning achievement.

1430 GMT — Israel strikes residential building near Damascus: local media

An Israeli strike targeted a residential building in the Sayeda Zainab district south of Damascus, the Syrian official news agency has said.

The attack resulted in number of deaths and injuries, the agency added.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

1417 GMT — Israel kills 23 people, including 7 children in north of Beirut

Lebanon's health ministry has said an Israeli strike killed 23 people, including seven children, in the village of Almat north of the capital Beirut.

AFPTV footage showed rescuers rummaging with their bare hands through the wreckage of a house that had been completely razed, pulling out bodies wrapped in blankets while an excavator moved the rubble.

"The Israeli enemy strike on Almat in the Jbeil district killed 23 people including seven children, in an updated but not final toll," the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement.

1406 GMT — Hamas calls for urgent action to stop Israeli genocide in Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called for urgent action from Arab and Islamic countries to stop Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The call came shortly after at least 36 civilians, including 15 children, were killed in an Israeli strike on an inhabited home in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Israel’s ongoing “massacres, war of extermination, starvation, and widespread violations of all values, laws, and norms require an urgent stance from Arab and Islamic leaders…to assume their responsibilities to stop these crimes,” Hamas said in a statement.

1401 GMT — Israeli President Herzog to meet with Biden at White House on Tuesday

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the crises in Gaza and Lebanon, according to a statement from the Israeli president's office.

1351 GMT — Netanyahu says has spoken with Trump three times in past few days

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he has spoken with US President-elect Donald Trump three times in the past few days aimed at tightening the strong alliance between Israel and the United States.

"These were good and very important conversations," Netanyahu said in a statement. "We see eye to eye on the Iranian threat in all its components, and the danger posed by it. We also see the great opportunities before Israel, in the field of peace and its expansion, and in other fields."

1337 GMT — Threeinjured in Hezbollah rocket attack in northern Israel

Three people were injured when a rocket fired from Lebanon hit Nahariya in northern Israel, according to Israeli media.

A military statement said that around 25 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Nahariya and Shomera in northern Israel on Sunday.

The army said some of the rockets were intercepted, while others landed in open areas.

1135 GMT — Israel kills at least 27 people in fresh strikes on Lebanon

At least 27 people were killed in Israeli air strikes in eastern and southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said an Israeli strike in the eastern town of Aalamat in Jbeil district killed 20 people, including three children.