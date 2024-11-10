President-elect Donald Trump announced that Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN, will not join his new administration.

Haley previously served in Trump’s first term and later ran against him in the Republican Party’s nomination process for president.

Trump also said Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state and CIA director in his first term, would not re turn to his Cabinet.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," said Trump on his Truth Social media platform on Saturday, before adding his appreciation for their service to the country.