WORLD
2 MIN READ
President-elect Trump excludes Haley, Pompeo from new administration
President-elect Donald Trump confirms former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not join Cabinet.
President-elect Trump excludes Haley, Pompeo from new administration
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L), and ex-American Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at United Nations headquarters in 2018. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced that Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN, will not join his new administration.

Haley previously served in Trump’s first term and later ran against him in the Republican Party’s nomination process for president.

Trump also said Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state and CIA director in his first term, would not re turn to his Cabinet.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," said Trump on his Truth Social media platform on Saturday, before adding his appreciation for their service to the country.

RelatedTurkish FM Cavusoglu slams Pompeo over 'lies' in new book
RECOMMENDED

Haley announced her support for Trump after she withdrew from the presidential race.

She served as UN envoy from 2017 to 2018.

Pompeo was the head of the CIA from 2017 to 2018 before he served as Secretary of State until 2021.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo