Türkiye has marked the 86th anniversary of the passing of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the Turkish Republic's founding father, with solemn nationwide observances.

The country observed two minutes of silence at 9.05am local time (0605 GMT), the precise moment of Ataturk’s death on November 10, 1938, as sirens echoed across the nation on Sunday.

People stopped in their tracks, whether on the streets or in workplaces, paying their respects to the leader, who remains a revered figure in Turkish history.

Last month, Türkiye celebrated its 101st Republic Day, further underscoring Ataturk's enduring legacy in the country’s identity, democratic principles, and ongoing commitment to progress in line with his ideals.

Born in 1881 in Thessaloniki, then part of the Ottoman Empire, Ataturk led Türkiye's War of Independence and established the Republic in 1923.

His leadership marked a turning point for the nation, securing independence and ushering in sweeping reforms that reshaped the country’s social, economic, and political fabric.

Known for his brilliant military strategies, Ataturk’s career began with his service in the Ottoman army, where he fought in campaigns such as the Italo-Turkish War in 1911 and the Battle of Gallipoli (or Canakkale) during World War I.