In a sprawling plant in the heart of California's farmland, millions of shells rush down a metallic chute and onto a conveyor belt where they are inspected, roasted, packaged and shipped off to groceries around the world.

Pistachios are growing fast in California, where farmers have been devoting more land to a crop seen as hardier and more drought-tolerant in a state prone to dramatic swings in precipitation. The crop generated nearly $3 billion last year in California and in the past decade, the United States has surpassed Iran to become the world’s top exporter of the nut.

“There has been an explosion over the last 10 or 15 years of plantings, and those trees are coming online,” said Zachary Fraser, president and chief executive of American Pistachio Growers, which represents more than 800 farmers in the southwestern US.

“You are starting to see the fruit of people’s vision from 40 years ago.”

California grows more than a third of the country's vegetables and three quarters of its fruit and nuts, according to state agricultural statistics. Pistachios have surged over the past decade to become the state's sixth-biggest agricultural commodity in value ahead of longtime crops such as strawberries and tomatoes, the data shows.

Much of the crop is headed to China, where it is a popular treat during Lunar New Year. But industry experts said Americans also are eating more pistachios, which were rarely in grocery stores a generation ago and today are a snack food found almost everywhere.

The Wonderful Co., a $6 billion company known for brands like Halo mandarins and FIJI Water, is the leading producer of pistachios. After ramping up production in 2015 with a rootstock that yields 40 percent more nuts, it now grows 15 percent to 20 percent of the US crop, said Rob Yraceburu, president of Wonderful Orchards.

Its orchards stretch across farmland northwest of Los Angeles, where trees are shaken each fall and the nuts processed for sale.

Pistachio farmers learn from almond farming struggles

Pistachios are poised to weather California's dry spells better than its even bigger nut crop, almonds, which generated nearly $4 billion in the state last year, industry experts said.

Pistachio orchards can be sustained with minimal water during drought, unlike almonds and other more sensitive crops. The trees also rely on wind instead of bees for pollination and can produce nuts for decades longer, Yraceburu said.

Many California farmers growing both nuts are applying lessons from almonds to the pistachio boom. Almond production, much larger than pistachio, surged in California, but prices fell due to a post-pandemic supply glut, drought, and rising costs, causing some farmers to not replant aging orchards.