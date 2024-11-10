“August Ataturk, we once again remember your excellency with grace on the 86th anniversary of your passing to eternity," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote in the memorial book of Anitkabir.

In a solemn state ceremony on Sunday, Erdogan joined the Turkish nation in commemorating the Republic's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk at Anitkabir, his mausoleum overlooking the capital Ankara.

"We spare no effort to glorify and strengthen the Republic of Türkiye, the legacy of your excellency and our martyrs, in every area, and make it grow bigger in security and stability despite the crises in its near environs," Erdogan added.

“We will neither stop nor rest until we build a Türkiye, where peace, calm, justice, development and brotherhood prevail in every inch of our country. May you rest in peace!" he wrote.

As is customary every November 10 in Türkiye, daily life stopped at 9.05 am local time (0605GMT), with sirens wailing to mark the exact moment of Ataturk's death at age 57, and millions of people across the country observed two minutes of silence.

