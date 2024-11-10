Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish are among the female artists tipped to dominate the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards to be held in Manchester, northwest England.

The ceremony's 30th edition, which brings together the biggest names in world music, gets under way at the city's new Co-op Live venue from 8:00 pm (2000 GMT).

British singer Rita Ora will host the awards, which are being held in Britain for the seventh time.

Ten of the eleven artists with the most nominations are women, with megastar Taylor Swift leading the way.

The American, whose ongoing "Eras" tour is the most lucrative in history, is nominated in seven categories following the release this year of her 11th album "The Tortured Poets Department".

In the Best Artist category she will go up against compatriots Beyonce, Eilish, male rapper Post Malone and British star Raye, who won a record six gongs at this year's Brit Awards.

Sabrina Carpenter, one of the stars of the summer with her hit "Please Please Please", completes the nominees.