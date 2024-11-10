Supporters of Bangladesh's ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were arrested after following her orders to protest bearing placards of Donald Trump, police have said, accusing them of trying to undermine relations with Washington.

Police arrested 10 protesters they described as "conspirators" on Saturday and accused them of attempting to destabilise the South Asian country of around 170 million people.

"We are assessing their crimes in order to file charges," Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Muhammad Talebur Rahman said on Sunday.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, 77, fled by helicopter to India on August 5, after weeks of deadly student-led protests that brought an end to her tenure.

Since then a caretaker government, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, has been tasked with implementing democratic reforms and holding elections.

The tiny protest came ahead of a proposed rally by Hasina's Awami League, but the gathering was barred by the interim government which calls the group "fascist".

Only a few pro-Hasina supporters took to the streets on Sunday, while some small scuffles broke out with student counter-protesters.

Dozens of Hasina's allies were arrested after her regime collapsed - accused of culpability in a police crackdown that killed more than 700 people during the unrest that deposed her - while other party loyalists went into hiding.

'Plotting a conspiracy'