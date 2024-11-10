WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's Netanyahu claims responsibility for deadly pager blasts in Lebanon
Hand-held devices reportedly used by Hezbollah members detonated two days in a row in supermarkets, on streets and at funerals in mid-September.
Israel's Netanyahu claims responsibility for deadly pager blasts in Lebanon
Pager explosions killed nearly 40 people and wounded nearly 3,000, and preceded Israel's ongoing military onslaught in Lebanon./ Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he okayed a deadly September attack on communications devices which exploded in Lebanon, the first time Israel has admitted involvement.

Hezbollah had previously blamed its arch-foe for the blasts that dealt a major blow to the group and vowed revenge.

"Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that he greenlighted the pager attacks in Lebanon," his spokesman Omer Dostri told AFP of the attacks.

Hand-held devices reportedly used by Hezbollah members detonated two days in a row in supermarkets, on streets and at funerals in mid-September.

RECOMMENDED

They killed nearly 40 people and wounded nearly 3,000, and preceded Israel's ongoing military onslaught in Lebanon.

The attacks have intensified since late September, when Israel escalated its air offensive against Lebanon and later sent ground troops to invade the south of the country.

RelatedDid Israel work with US to booby-trap Lebanon's pagers, walkie-talkies?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo