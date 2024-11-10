Dutch police detained numerous pro-Palestine protesters in Amsterdam following unrest in the city incited by Israeli hooligans.

The protesters gathered on Sunday to challenge the media's portrayal of recent incidents as "anti-Semitism" and to oppose the blame placed on pro-Palestine supporters for events following the Ajax-Maccabi Tel Aviv match.

Police intervened to disperse the crowd, using batons, which resulted in injuries among some demonstrators.

Amsterdam authorities imposed a three-day ban on demonstrations starting Friday.

Among those detained was Jazie Veldhuyzen, a senior city councillor.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Veldhuyzen said the group of Palestine supporters chose to protest the ban, the government's and police's alleged permission for Maccabi supporters to attack local residents, and the Netherlands' "complicity" in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.