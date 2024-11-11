Sudan informed a team of experts from the UN Security Council of violations committed against civilians by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in several states across the country.

The move took place on Sunday during a meeting between the National Coordinator for the Implementation of Resolution 1591 and the Security Council expert team in the Port Sudan region, according to a statement by Sudan's Sovereignty Council.

The statement noted that the Sudanese coordinator provided the experts with an overview of the violations and assaults committed by the RSF against civilians in Darfur and other states.

"The expert group was briefed on the current situation in the country and Sudan's efforts toward achieving peace," said Lieutenant General (retd) Ezz El-Din Osman Taha, the head of the national coordinator.

Taha welcomed the UN Security Council expert team's visit and affirmed Sudan's readiness to provide all necessary support for its mission according to its mandate.

He highlighted that this visit is the first by the expert team since the conflict erupted.

The three-day visit will include meetings with several national agencies involved in implementing the resolution.