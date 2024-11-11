Floods swept through major streets in the Lebanese capital Beirut and its surrounding areas, causing the closure of a key road leading to Rafic Hariri International Airport due to heavy rainfall.

Rainwater flooded several roads in Beirut on Sunday, including the airport tunnel, while firefighting teams intervened to rescue people trapped in their cars in the town of Khaldeh to the south, Lebanon's official National News Agency reported.

In the Baabda region, the local MTV channel reported that civil defense personnel worked to pull a car out and rescue people trapped inside due to water accumulation caused by the heavy rains.

In the Sanayeh neighbourhood of Beirut, an Anadolu correspondent said floods inundated several neighbourhoods, entering some homes after a large amount of rain.