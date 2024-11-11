Türkiye's Centre for Combating Disinformation of the Directorate of Communications has reported that the claim "Türkiye's trade with Israel continues", which appeared in some media outlets and shared on social media, is not true.

In a statement made by the Centre for Combating Disinformation, it was reminded that Türkiye completely stopped export and import transactions with Israel as of 2 May 2024, covering all products.

After this date, there are no customs declarations registered for exports and imports from Türkiye to Israel, the statement said: "The claim that ‘According to TURKSTAT data, it is seen that trade is still being carried out with 624, which is Israel's foreign trade code’ is completely false.

When TURKSTAT data are examined, it is clearly seen that the data in question are trade data until May 2024 and that there has been no trade with Israel since this date."

“Baseless” claims

Türkiye’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has also refuted “baseless” claims of oil shipments from its southeastern Ceyhan energyterminal to Israel.

The ministry said in a statement on Sunday that "no deliveries with Israel as the delivery destination have taken place."

BOTAS International manages the operations of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) Pipeline in Türkiye under an international agreement with Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The company has "no authority or involvement in the purchase or sale of oil," the ministry stressed.