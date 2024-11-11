The Taliban has attended a UN climate conference for the first time since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the country's national environment agency said.

The conference, known as COP29, opened on Monday in Azerbaijan and is one of the most important multilateral talks to include the Taliban.

They are expected to have observer status.

The National Environmental Protection Agency posted on social media platform X that a technical delegation had gone to Baku to participate.

Matiul Haq Khalis, the agency’s head, said the delegation would use the conference to strengthen cooperation with the international community on environmental protection and climate crisis, share Afghanistan’s needs regarding access to existing financial mechanisms related to climate crisis, and discuss adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Impacts on Afghanistan