Cruising through Iran’s rugged mountains, eight Pakistani bikers are on their way back home, after completing a journey that began with a mission to explore and strengthen ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Last month, a group of bikers and adventure enthusiasts set off from the old city of Lahore, embarking on a tour through three countries, with Türkiye as their final destination. The expedition called the Lahore-Istanbul Rally, was meant to foster goodwill and promote tourism between the nations.

Led by Muhammad Mukaram Tareen on his Italian-made Benelli (TRK 502X), the bikers reached Istanbul on November 3 – after being on the road for 18 days, and navigating through challenging terrain.

Tareen was joined by Nazar Seed Khan, Syed Ahmed Subtain Hadiar Shah, Munawar Cheema, Abubakar Cheema, Asif Ashraf, Muhammad Farooq and Faisal Mushtaq Waheed. The initial group had 13 people, but a few didn’t go further than Iran.

Talking to TRT World from Iran, Tareen explained that the goal of the tour was to develop strong friendships and promote tourism between the countries, adding that the bikers aimed to show “the real face of Pakistan” and encourage people to visit and explore the country.

“Our message is: Pakistan is a beautiful and safe country,” he said, adding that he wants everyone to know that Pakistanis are kind and hospitable. “You can find everything here from the tallest mountains and snow covered peaks to lakes, waterfalls, forests, deserts, beaches, the best fruits, great food, ancient sites, ancient civilisations and lots of culture.”

In Türkiye, the group enjoyed visiting historical landmarks, archaeological sites, and natural wonders. “Türkiye is a beautiful country. The people are very friendly and helpful. We hope that both governments start a tourist exchange programme,” Tareen said.