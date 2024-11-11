The Kremlin has denied media reports suggesting that a phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald J Trump.

"There was no conversation. This is completely untrue, it is pure fiction," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in the Russian capital Moscow.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources, that Putin and Trump held a phone conversation during which the latter told the Russian president to not escalate the ongoing Ukraine war, which nears its 1,000th day.

Peskov took a jibe at such media reports, noting that such publications are the "most obvious example of the quality of the information that is now being published".

'Certain nervousness'