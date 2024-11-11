On November 7, as America’s presidential election concluded, a celebratory spirit gripped Israel, where Donald Trump’s potential return to power raised hopes among supporters of his pro-Israel policies.

Billboards in Tel Aviv and occupied Jerusalem featured a grinning Trump alongside the message: “Congratulations! Make Israel Great Again!”—an endorsement from the “Friends of Zion,” a museum dedicated to “telling the stories of Jews and non-Jews who together realised the dream of a Jewish national home.”

The billboards were particularly symbolic in Jerusalem, a city that most of the world considers occupied territory, as they captured the anticipation among many Israelis that Trump might once again become the “protector” of that dream, a title he has enthusiastically embraced.

“You have a big protector in me. You don’t have a protector on the other side.” —Donald Trump - Donald Trump

As recently as July, the International Court of Justice reaffirmed that Israel’s occupation remains “illegal.” But it was in Jerusalem that Trump made one of his most controversial moves: relocating the US embassy there in 2020, defying decades of American policy and international law.

“If I don’t win this election,” Trump warned at a pro-Israel conference in September, “Israel will cease to exist in two years.”

Trump’s fear mongering targeting the Israeli audience seems to have reflected in some surveys.

According to a survey by Langer Research Associates and PORI (Public Opinion Research Israel), 58 percent of Israelis believe Trump would better serve Israel’s security than his opponent, Kamala Harris who accounted for a meagre 20 percent.

If they had a vote in the election, Israelis 54 percent of Israelis said they would choose Trump over Harris.

Actions beyond symbolic gestures

During his first term, Trump brokered the Abraham Accords, normalising Israel’s relations with Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco, and Sudan—a diplomatic breakthrough that bolstered Israel’s regional position and secured new partnerships.

By ending Israel’s diplomatic isolation in parts of the Arab world, the accords reinforced Israel’s position against common threats, particularly Iran, and gained new economic and technological partnerships.

In 2019, Trump disregarded decades of US policy and international consensus by unilaterally recognising Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights, an area widely regarded by the international community, including the UN, as occupied Syrian territory.

This move proved to be especially convenient at the onset of Israel's escalation into Lebanon, as it allowed Israel to frame attacks from Hezbollah, one of the deadliest of them being in Golan Heights, as direct violations of its territory, the claimed sovereignty of which was endorsed by the US.

Overturning policies