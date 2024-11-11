WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over a dozen Chadian soldiers killed in a Boko Haram attack: army
The Chadian army reported killing 96 insurgents in retaliation, as armed group activity intensifies in the region.
Over a dozen Chadian soldiers killed in a Boko Haram attack: army
In this photo made available by the Nigerian Military taken Tuesday, April 28, 2015, Nigerian military personnel in action during an attack on Islamic extremists in the Sambisa Forest, Nigeria. / Photo: AP / AP
Sena SerimSena Serim
November 11, 2024

Boko Haram terror group killed 17 Chadian soldiers in a weekend attack on a military post that also left 96 of the assailants dead in the country's west, Chad's army has said.

The attack in the Lake Chad region happened on Saturday, army spokesperson Gen. Issakh Acheikh said on national television on Sunday night. He did not provide details.

The Lake Chad region has been plagued this year by frequent attacks from terrorist groups including Boko Haram and the ISWAP. It has revived fears of violence after a period of peace following a successful operation launched in 2020 by the Chadian army to destroy the radical groups' bases.

Last month, 40 soldiers were killed during an attack on a military base, prompting President Mahamat Deby Itno to launch an operation to dislodge Boko Haram from Lake Chad. In March, an attack the government blamed on Boko Haram killed seven soldiers.

RECOMMENDED

BokoHaram, which launched an insurgency more than a decade ago against Western education, seeks to establish its own authority in Nigeria’s northeast. The insurgency has spread to West African neighbours including Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

Chad, a country of nearly 18 million people, has been reeling from political turmoil before and after a controversial presidential election that resulted in Deby Itno’s victory. He had led the country as interim president during the period of military rule that followed the death of his father in 2021.

RelatedBoko Haram attack on Chadian army garrison kills dozens: govt
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo