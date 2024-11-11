Russian strikes damaged a dam near the front line in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian authorities have said, warning nearby villages could be threatened by rising water levels.

Ukraine also said on Monday that Russian attacks killed two people in the centre of the country, with rescue operations ongoing in the city of Kryvyi Rig.

The attacks came after the two warring countries hit each other with massive drone attacks at the weekend and as the long-term future of US support for Ukraine hangs in the air after the election of Donald Trump.

Russia-Ukraine war has dragged on for nearly three years.

Moscow's army is now rapidly advancing in the Donetsk region and is closing in on the town of Kurakhove, which lies next to the reservoir and had a pre-war population of around 10,000 people.

"The Russians damaged the dam of the reservoir of Kurakhove. This strike potentially threatens residents of settlements on the Vovcha River, both in Donetsk and Dnipro regions," the region's Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

"As of 1400 GMT, the water level in the river within the Velykonovosilkivska community has risen by 1.2 metres. No flooding has been reported so far!" he posted on social media.

The dam lies in the village of Stari Terny, west of Kurakhove.

International environmental groups have warned of the devastating effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on nature.

In June last year, a massive Soviet-era dam in Ukraine's southern Kherson region was blown up, pouring billions of litres of water downstream and flooding dozens of villages on the banks of the Dnipro River.

Kiev said Russia, whose troops controlled the dam at the time, blew it up to thwart a Ukrainian counter-offensive. Moscow blamed Ukraine.

Dozens were killed in the floods that followed the blast, which has also caused vast environmental damage to southern Ukraine.