Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs extending post-election gains, ahead of the next batch of economic data that could decide whether the equity rally can sustain itself.

Several stocks that gained following the US election results continued their upward trajectory on Monday. Tesla jumped 6.7 percent after touching $1 trillion in market value on Friday for the first time since 2022.

The EV maker gave a boost to consumer discretionary shares, with the sector at a record high and up 1.3 percent on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 390.08 points, or 0.89 percent, to 44,379.07, the S&P 500 gained 13.36 points, or 0.22 percent, to 6,0 08.90, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.11 points, or 0.01 percent, to 19,285.66.

The Nasdaq, however, retreated after hitting a record high as megacap stocks weighed.

Financial stocks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase jumped 2.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. An index tracking regional banks was up 2.4 percent.

Shares of financial companies were the biggest boost to the Dow.

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 1 percent, trading at its highest level since last November, with the sector expected to be a key beneficiary of president-elect Donald Trump's proposed tax cuts and expectations of an easier regulatory environment.

Related Wall Street hits record high as Trump wins US presidential election

'Post-election sigh of relief rally'

The three main Wall Street indexes soared in the previous week as Trump retook the White House. The benchmark S&P 500 briefly crossed the 6,000 mark on Friday and the Dow touched 44,000 points for the first time.