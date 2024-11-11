Following last week’s unrest at a Netherlands match, French authorities have banned spectators from bringing the Palestinian flag to a France-Israel football match this Thursday in a Parisian suburb.

"Only French and Israeli flags and messages supporting the teams will be allowed. Stadiums are no place for political messages – it’s the law," Paris prefect Laurent Nunez told French media on Monday.

Security personnel at Stade de France will subject fans to security searches and ID checks twice around the stadium in Saint-Denis, a northern Parisian suburb. Anyone who refuses the checks will not be admitted.

Plainclothes police will patrol the stadium during the match, and officials will leave the stands close to the field empty. A special police team, RAID, will provide security for the Israeli football players.

Israeli authorities have advised their citizens not to attend the match.

According to local media reports, French President Emmanuel Macron himself plans to attend the match, which takes place amid Israel’s continuing offensive on Gaza, in which Israel has killed over 43,000 people and injured nearly 103,000 others, most of them women and children.