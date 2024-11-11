International cooperation and solidarity will bring success to Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project, a key environmental initiative, the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"The Zero Waste Project, a decisive step showcasing Türkiye’s leading role in environmental and climate change diplomacy, will truly succeed through global cooperation and solidarity," Altun said on Monday at a roundtable meeting at the COP29 UN climate conference in Azerbaijan.

Via video link, Altun addressed other participants at the event, which was organised by the communications directorate and focused on "strategic communication in the global climate crisis."

He highlighted Türkiye’s ambitious goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2053, pointing to the country’s commitment despite its relatively low share of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“Though Türkiye produces just 1 percent of global emissions, it signed the Paris Climate Agreement on October 6, 2021, as a responsible member of the international community,” Altun said.