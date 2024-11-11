TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye’s zero waste project will thrive through global cooperation — Altun
Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project, spearheaded by first lady Emine Erdogan, has gained international attention, says Fahrettin Altun.
Türkiye’s zero waste project will thrive through global cooperation — Altun
“The Zero Waste Project is Türkiye’s largest environmental movement of the Century of Türkiye,” country's Communications Director Altun said. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
November 11, 2024

International cooperation and solidarity will bring success to Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project, a key environmental initiative, the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"The Zero Waste Project, a decisive step showcasing Türkiye’s leading role in environmental and climate change diplomacy, will truly succeed through global cooperation and solidarity," Altun said on Monday at a roundtable meeting at the COP29 UN climate conference in Azerbaijan.

Via video link, Altun addressed other participants at the event, which was organised by the communications directorate and focused on "strategic communication in the global climate crisis."

He highlighted Türkiye’s ambitious goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2053, pointing to the country’s commitment despite its relatively low share of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“Though Türkiye produces just 1 percent of global emissions, it signed the Paris Climate Agreement on October 6, 2021, as a responsible member of the international community,” Altun said.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project, spearheaded by first lady Emine Erdogan, has gained international attention, Altun noted. “The Zero Waste Project is Türkiye’s largest environmental movement of the 'Century of Türkiye,',” Altun said.

“Türkiye is committed to achieving the sustainable development goals by increasing investments in renewable energy, aiming for balanced growth across environmental, economic, and social spheres,” he said.

He highlighted sustainable development's close link to national planning, economic, and ecological issues, as well as social factors, while stressing the importance Türkiye places on raising generations that are environmentally conscious, understand the value of nature, and embrace a responsible approach to production and consumption.

RelatedWhat’s the Zero Waste initiative being championed by Turkish First Lady
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo