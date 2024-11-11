Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said that 2025 will be the year Israel applies sovereignty over the occupied West Bank, thus ending "the threat" of a Palestinian state, defying international law under which the West Bank is occupied Palestinian territory.

Speaking at a meeting of the Religious Zionism Party, which he leads, Smotrich on Monday also congratulated Donald Trump on his US presidential election victory last week, according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

He argued that Trump's win brings a valuable opportunity for Israel, saying that in his first term, in 2017-2021, "Trump led significant moves, including relocating the US Embassy to Jerusalem, recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, acknowledging Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and legitimising settlements in Judea and Samaria (biblical names for the West Bank)."

"We were on the verge of applying sovereignty over settlements in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) before the Biden administration," Smotrich said. "Now, it's time to act."

He also said there is a broad consensus within both the Israeli coalition and opposition against the establishment of a Palestinian state, which he claimed would threaten Israel's existence.

'Secret plan' for Israel to annex occupied West Bank

The far-right minister, defying international law, declared that "the only way to remove the threat of a Palestinian state from the agenda is to apply Israeli sovereignty over the settlements in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank)."

He said he had instructed the Settlement Division and the Civil Administration, both under the Defense Ministry, to begin preparations for the necessary infrastructure to implement this policy.