President-elect Donald Trump is filling key posts in his second administration, putting an emphasis so far on aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign.

The cabinet consists of 25 members, in addition to Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Here's a look at who he's selected so far:

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary

Trump has announced that campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt will serve as his White House press secretary.

Leavitt, 27, "is smart, tough and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People," Trump said in a statement.

The challenge for Leavitt will be to impart reliable information and gain credibility with reporters — while maintaining strong loyalty to Trump.

Leavitt will be the youngest person to ever hold the title of White House press secretary. Ron Ziegler was the previous youngest press secretary at age 29 when President Richard Nixon gave him the position in 1969.

A New Hampshire native, Leavitt was an assistant press secretary during the latter part of Trump's first term from 2017 to 2021. Leavitt will replace outgoing President Joe Biden's White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Marco Rubio, secretary of state

Trump named Florida Senator Marco Rubio to be secretary of state, making the former sharp critic the new administration's choice as its top diplomat.

Rubio, 53, is a noted hawk on China, Cuba and Iran, and was a finalist to be Trump's running mate on the Republican ticket last summer. Rubio is the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries," Trump said of Rubio in a statement.

Matt Gaetz, attorney general

Trump has nominated Florida Representative Matt Gaetz to serve as his attorney general, naming a loyalist in the role of the nation's top prosecutor.

In selecting Gaetz, 42, Trump passed over some of the more established lawyers whose names had been mentioned as being contenders for the job.

"Matt will end Weaponised Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations, and Restore Americans' badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department," Trump said in a statement.

Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence

Former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard has been tapped by Trump to be director of national intelligence.

Gabbard, 43, was a Democratic House member and unsuccessfully sought the party's 2020 presidential nomination before leaving the party in 2022. She endorsed Trump in August and campaigned often with him this fall.

"I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community," Trump said in a statement.

Dan Scavino, deputy chief of staff

Scavino, whom Trump's transition referred to in a statement as one of "Trump's longest-serving and most trusted aides," was a senior adviser to Trump's 2024 campaign, as well as his 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

He will be deputy chief of staff and assistant to the president.

James Blair, deputy chief of staff

Blair was political director for Trump's 2024 campaign and for the Republican National Committee.

He will be deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs and assistant to the president.

Taylor Budowich, deputy chief

Budowich is a veteran Trump campaign aide who launched and directed Make America Great Again, Inc., a super PAC that supported Trump's 2024 campaign. He will be deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel and assistant to the president.

Budowich also had served as a spokesman for Trump after his presidency.

Kristi Noem, secretary of homeland security

Trump picked a well-known conservative who faced sharp criticism for telling a story in her memoir about shooting a rambunctious dog to lead an agency crucial to the president-elect's immigration agenda.

Noem used her two terms to lead a tiny state to vault to a prominent position in Republican politics.

She takes over a department with a sprawling mission. In addition to key immigration agencies, the Department of Homeland Security oversees natural disaster response, the US Secret Service and Transportation Security Administration agents who work at airports.

Mike Huckabee, US Ambassador to Israel

Trump has announced he had nominated Mike Huckabee as US ambassador to Israel under his incoming administration, putting a stalwart supporter of that country's government in a key role.

"Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years," Trump said in a statement on Tuesday, referring to the Christian pastor-turned-politician.

"He loves Israel, and likewise the people of Israel love him."

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar quickly offered his congratulations to Huckabee, who has in the past said there was "no such thing as an occupation" when it came to Palestinian territories.

"I look forward to working with you to strengthen the bond between our peoples," Minister Saar posted to Huckabee on X. "As a longstanding friend of Israel and our eternal capital, Jerusalem — I hope you will feel very much at home."