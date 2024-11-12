WORLD
Philippines braces for fifth cyclone in under one month
Tropical Storm Usagi is two days away from the country's northeast coast, and it comes on the heels of storm Toraji.
The Philippines is highly prone to storms and cyclones due to its location in the Northwestern Pacific Basin, the most active tropical cyclone basin in the world, and the country experiences an average of 20 cyclones per year. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 12, 2024

The Philippines has issued fresh weather warnings as the fifth major storm in three weeks bore down on the archipelago, days after thousands were evacuated ahead of Typhoon Toraji.

Tropical Storm Usagi was now just two days away from the country's northeast coast, the National Weather Agency said on Tuesday.

The government said it had evacuated more than 32,000 people from vulnerable areas in the northern Philippines ahead of Toraji's Monday landfall, weeks after Severe Tropical Storm Trami, Typhoon Yinxing and Super Typhoon Kong-rey killed a combined 159 people.

Most of that tally came during Trami, which unleashed torrential rains that triggered deadly flash floods and landslides.

Usagi's 75 kilometres an hour winds may start churning big waves along the northeast coast late on Tuesday ahead of an expected Thursday landfall, when it is forecast to have strengthened into a typhoon, the weather service said.

"Mariners of small seacraft... are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions," it said in a bulletin.

While the government reported no casualties from Toraji, it said around 15,000 people were still sheltering at mainly government-run evacuation centres.

Utility workers on Tuesday repaired damaged bridges, restored electricity and cleared roads blocked by landslides, fallen trees and power pylons, the civil defence office said.

The full extent of the damage to private homes was not immediately known, but 29 towns and cities were still without power even as ports reopened and young people in nearly 600 towns and cities began returning to class.

Surge of storms

After Usagi, the weather service said Tropical Storm Man-yi, currently near the Northern Mariana Islands, may also threaten the Philippines next week.

About 20 big storms and typhoons hit the archipelago nation or its surrounding waters each year, killing scores of people and keeping millions in enduring poverty.

A recent study showed that storms in the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly forming closer to coastlines, intensifying more rapidly and lasting longer over land due to climate crisis.

The Philippines is highly prone to storms and cyclones due to its location in the Northwestern Pacific Basin, the most active tropical cyclone basin in the world, and the country experiences an average of 20 cyclones per year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
