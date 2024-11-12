The UN refugee agency on Tuesday has warned that half of the world’s over 120 million displaced people are increasingly finding themselves on the front lines of the global climate crisis, facing a lethal combination of threat s but without the funding and support to adapt.

In a report released during COP29 in Baku, the UNHCR said: "Of the more than 120 million forcibly displaced worldwide, three-quarters live in countries heavily impacted by climate change.

Half are in places affected by both conflict and serious climate hazards, such as Ethiopia, Haiti, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan and Syria."

By 2040, the number of countries facing extreme climate-related hazards is expected to rise from three to 65, with the vast majority of those hosting displaced people, according to the report.

Similarly, most re fugee settlements and camps are projected to experience "twice as many days of dangerous heat" by 2050.

"For the world’s most vulnerable people, climate change is a harsh reality that profoundly affects their lives," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.

"The climate crisis is driving displacement in regions already hosting large numbers of people uprooted by conflict and insecurity, compounding their plight and leaving them with nowhere safe to go."