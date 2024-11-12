WORLD
Russian deputy premier meets Indian PM, discuss bilateral relations, trade
The visit by Russian deputy prime minister comes after Modi visited Russia twice this year.
The visit by Russian deputy prime minister comes after Modi visited Russia twice this year.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 12, 2024

Russian first Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in capital New Delhi to discuss bilateral relations and trade, according to the Indian Foreign Ministry.

They exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various areas, including trade and economic ties, energy, connectivity among others, the ministry said late on Monday night.

Modi welcomed the “sustained and joint efforts being made by the teams on both sides for the implementation “of the decisions taken during his recent visits to Russia and his meetings with President Putin, the ministry said.

After visiting first time in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, Modi last month traveled to Kazan city for the 16th BRICS Summit.

Defence missile system

In the past two years, the bilateral trade between the two countries has expanded significantly, far exceeding the target of $30 billion.

India is a major destination for Russian defence equipment and has also procured the S400 air defence system from Moscow.

Last month, Indian Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh said that the South Asian country will receive the remaining two squadrons of the S-400 air defence missile system by 2025.

