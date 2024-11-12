US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Florida Senator Marco Rubio as his secretary of state, according to a report Monday.

Neither Rubio's team nor Trump's team have confirmed the report.

Rubio, first elected to the Senate in 2010, is known for his hardline stance on Cuba, Iran and China.

Recently, however, he has aligned more closely with Trump’s foreign policy, echoing the president-elect’s calls for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, which he said has reached a “stalemate" and "needs to be brought to a conclusion."

Rubio, a staunch supporter of Israel, has consistently adopted hardline positions.