When one looks at the difference in news coverage between mainstream and conservative media in the United States, it is easy to see why so few Americans can agree even on basic facts.

Conservative media is rife with allegations and speculation, such as the notion that the 2020 election was stolen by Democrats and that illegal immigrants disproportionately commit violent crime.

How did it get this way, and did this right-wing media ecosystem have an impact on the 2024 presidential election?

Prior to the 1980s, most Americans got their news from the "Big 3" television networks: ABC, CBS and NBC. There was little difference among the three in terms of any sort of partisan slant, as all three followed strict journalistic standards in the interest of maintaining credibility.

But then three things happened, leading us to today's fragmented and partisan media landscape.

In the 1980s, the big three networks decided that they would not continue funding their news programs with revenue from entertainment, which meant the news had to generate profit to continue operating.

Practically, this meant that news programs switched to a more entertaining format (often called the "hook and hold" approach), including a "horse race" style of coverage of elections that led to less examination of issues and policies.

The second development, 24-hour cable news stations, only furthered this trend as stations looked to retain audiences throughout the day and night.

Thirdly, the demise of the Fairness Doctrine (which required the airing of differing viewpoints in coverage of political issues) in the late 1980s facilitated less balanced coverage of politics.

The rise of Fox News

These developments fostered the rise of Fox News and other right-wing news outlets, which have continued to evolve and propagate into the right-wing media ecosphere we have today.

In the 1990s, international media mogul Rupert Murdoch hired Republican media consultant Roger Ailes to build the Fox News cable network. Fox found that they could entertain viewers using appeals to fear and anger, which worked particularly well on older generations anxious about a changing world.

Fox adopted the slogan "fair and balanced," but the views it promoted were decidedly conservative. Over time, Fox became increasingly conservative, and was frequently described as a mouthpiece for the Republican party.

The movement from partisan slant to spreading outright falsehoods coincided with Donald Trump's takeover of the Republican party in 2016.

During Trump's presidency, his advisor Kellyanne Conway described the administration as having its own "alternative facts" – which Fox was more than happy to amplify and defend as legitimate.

As Trump was taking over the Republican party, other new and evolving media outlets proliferated. Research by Yochai Benkler and his colleagues demonstrated how the website Breitbart became the key hub for the dissemination of information across nearly all right-wing media platforms during the 2016 election campaign.

2024 election

These platforms began to span a vast array of media, from print journalism (such as The Epoch Times), to blogs, to podcasts. Without any sort of editorial filter, these sites began to traffic in what critics have denounced as conspiracy theories.