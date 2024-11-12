TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish first lady meets UN chief on sidelines of COP29
The meeting addressed efforts related to the Zero Waste Project, initiated under Emine Erdogan's patronage, as well as issues concerning climate crisis and environmental protection.
Turkish first lady meets UN chief on sidelines of COP29
Emine Erdogan also briefed Guterres on the ongoing work of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, which she chairs. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 12, 2024

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan has met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29).

In her role as Chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, Erdogan held discussions with Guterres at the Blue Zone area of COP29.

The meeting addressed efforts to combat climate change and environmental issues, focusing particularly on the Zero Waste Project initiated under her patronage.

During the meeting, Erdogan also briefed Guterres on the ongoing work of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, which she chairs.

RelatedWhat’s the Zero Waste initiative being championed by Turkish First Lady
RECOMMENDED

Tackling climate crisis

Türkiye is steadily positioning itself as a global leader in environmental sustainability, with First Lady Emine Erdogan at the forefront of the nation’s efforts.

Since taking over as chair of the UN Advisory Board on Zero Waste, First Lady Emine Erdogan has played a crucial role in advancing Türkiye’s ambitious Zero Waste Project.

Launched under her patronage in 2017, the initiative aims to combat climate change by reducing waste at its source, optimising resource use, and promoting recycling efforts nationwide.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo