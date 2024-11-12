A long-sought disaster relief fund to help vulnerable countries weather the storm of climate crisis will start handing out aid next year, officials at COP29 in Baku said..

"The fund for responding to loss and damage is ready to disburse funding," said executive director Ibrahima Cheikh Diong of Senegal as it was officially signed off in the Azerbaijan capital.

Its launch shows progress amid the tussle at COP29 between global North and South over climate finance.

The fund was agreed in a historic first at the last United Nations climate summit in Dubai last year to help developing countries rebuild in the wake of climate disasters.

Climate crisis is causing floods, hurricanes and extreme weather events more ferocious and more frequent, scientists say. The nations of the South say they are the most impacted by the disasters, yet are the least responsible.

Global bill

Mainly wealthy countries including Germany, France, the United Arab Emirates and Denmark have pledged to donate $722 million so far. Sweden was the latest nation to chip in, promising $20 million on Tuesday.