Two days after this month's United States presidential election, president-elect Donald Trump reportedly held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump was claimed to urge Putin to avoid military escalation in Ukraine and the two addressed the objective of bringing peace to Eastern Europe.

Trump expressed his interest in resolving Ukraine's war "soon."

However, Russia’s government denied that this call, which the Washington Post initially reported, even took place.

During his campaign, Trump vowed to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine through a negotiated settlement with Putin's government, which would permit Moscow to hold onto some Ukrainian territory currently under Russian control.

The president-elect has repeatedly promised to freeze this war within one day and claimed that Russia would have never waged its "special military operation" against Ukraine had he, rather than President Joe Biden, been in the White House.

Russia's response to Trump's win

Moscow is "modestly hopeful but also deeply cautious" about what Trump's return to the White House means for Russia, Anatol Lieven, a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute of Responsible Statecraft, tells TRT World.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov immediately responded to Trump's win last week by asserting that Putin did not intend to call the president-elect of "an unfriendly country that is directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state."

Nonetheless, Putin quickly congratulated Trump after the election and explained how he was "ready" to speak with him. Then several days later, Peskov gave an interview with a Russian state TV channel in which he pointed to "positive" signs for improved relations between Russia and the US.

Despite the Russian leadership's cautious optimism, officials in Putin's government realise that Trump's return to the White House does not solely guarantee significant improvements in Moscow-Washington relations.

As an unpredictable figure, it remains unclear how Trump would handle the Ukraine war once back in the Oval Office. Questions linger on how much pressure he will put on Kiev to negotiate with Russia and how much his administration would be willing to concede to Moscow.

Ukraine's stakes

Russia's government views Trump's win as more preferable for Moscow than dealing with a Kamala Harris administration. Nonetheless, while Putin's government is cautiously optimistic about Trump 2.0 decreasing Washington's support for Ukraine, weakening NATO unity, and making concessions to Russia, Kiev fears a second Trump presidency for those same reasons.

Since 2019, Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's relationship has been tense. Ukrainian government officials have huge concerns about Trump potentially shifting US foreign policy in manners that undermine Kiev's means to fight against the Russian offensive and occupation of eastern Ukraine.

If the US cuts off military aid, chiefly artillery ammunition as well as other vital supplies, to the Ukrainians, the Europeans would not be in a position to fill the gaps, essentially requiring Kiev to accept "peace" on terms which could strongly favour Moscow.

"The Ukrainian government is very scared by Trump, and still more by (vice president-elect JD) Vance, who seems to have thought seriously about the terms of a peace settlement," notes Lieven.

Nonetheless, Ukraine's government must deal pragmatically with Trump's second administration. By congratulating Trump on his victory this month, Zelensky demonstrated that he is resigned to making the most of the situation.

"It is no secret that most, if not all, Ukrainian officials hoped Harris would win the election. That, however, does not mean that Kiev will oppose Trump's peace or any other plans, whatever they may be. Being heavily dependent on Washington, Ukraine is not in a position to confront the new American administration," Nikola Mikovic, a Belgrade-based policy analyst with expertise in Russian foreign policy, tells TRT World.