After a painful drubbing in the 2024 election in which they lost the White House, relinquished control of the Senate and appear headed to defeat in the House as well, Democrats have begun soul-searching and are trying to determine what may have caused their nominee Vice President Kamala Harris to lose to Republican Donald Trump.

Here is what some Democrats are pointing at —

US President Joe Biden

Some party members are blaming US President Joe Biden's initial insistence on running again at age 81 behind Harris' loss. Biden's debate with Trump, 78, turned into a debacle and ultimately forced him to step aside in July and pave the way for Harris to challenge Trump.

"Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race," Former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview to The New York Times, in a sharp attack on Biden. "The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary."

Harris "would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don't know that. That didn't happen," Pelosi said. Pelosi was reportedly among other party stalwarts who urged Biden to drop out.

Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan of New York told US broadcaster CNN that he agrees with Pelosi's arguments.

"There was a real unique opportunity for President Biden to have this Washingtonian moment and show he wasn't in it for himself, he was in it to put, really, country and party over self," Ryan said.

"And if he had done what he said during the campaign and talked about being a bridge to this new generation ... I think if the president had given space for that, we might have had a different outcome."

Andrew Yang, who ran against Biden in 2020 for the Democratic nomination and endorsed Harris, told the AP news agency that "the biggest onus of this loss is on President Biden."

"If he had stepped down in January instead of July, we may be in a very different place."

Related US democracy has always been a fragile experiment. Its biggest test awaits

Abandoned working-class Americans

Some Democratic leaders believe that the working-class Americans revolted this time, sealing the party's fate while shifting toward Republican Trump.

In a serious rebuke, Senator Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent who won a fourth six-year term last week, blamed the Democratic Party for abandoning working-class Americans who "abandoned" Harris.

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working-class people would find that the working class has abandoned them," Sanders said, adding the loss of the "white working class" extended in 2024 to "Latino and black American workers."

The Democrats lost this election because they ignored the justified anger of working-class America and became the defenders of a rigged economy and political system, he later wrote in an opinion piece.

Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called for the party to be "rebuilt".

"We have become a party of elites, whether we abandoned working-class people, whether they abandoned us, whether it's some combination of all of the above," according to Politico news site.

Related Democrats' disconnect with the working class paved GOP's path to victory

Cultural and identity politics

Some Democrats acknowledge that the party's overreliance on identity politics took the focus away from the broader support base.