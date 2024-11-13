Wednesday, November 13, 2024

1853 GMT — The United Nations Security Council has issued a statement that expressed concerns about recent attacks affecting UN peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon, as Israeli strikes have intensified.

"Against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities along the Blue Line, the members of the Security Council condemned the several incidents that impacted United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) positions and injured UNIFIL peacekeepers in the past weeks, including the ones on 29 October, 7 November and 8 November 2024," said a statement by Security Council members.

Urging "all parties to take all measures to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises," Council members "recalled that peacekeepers must never be the target of an attack."

"They reiterated their full support to UNIFIL, underscoring its role in supporting regional stability, and expressed their deep appreciation to UNIFIL's troop-contributing countries," it added.

1828 GMT — Six Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon

The Israeli forces have reported that six of its soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon.

1821 GMT — Entire generation in Gaza would lose education if UNRWA collapses: UN

An entire generation of Palestinians in Gaza would "be denied the right to education" if the United Nations Palestinian relief agency UNRWA collapses in the enclave under new Israeli legislation, the head of UNRWA warned.

Israel's parliament passed a law last month that will ban UNRWA from operating in the country when it takes effect in late January. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said its implementation "will have catastrophic consequences."

"In Gaza, dismantling UNRWA will collapse the United Nations humanitarian response, which relies heavily on the agency's infrastructure," he told a UN General Assembly committee. "Glaringly absent from discussions about Gaza without UNRWA, is education."

"In the absence of a capable public administration or state, only UNRWA can deliver education to more than 660,000 girls and boys across Gaza. In the absence of UNRWA, an entire generation will be denied the right to education," he said, warning that this would sow "the seeds for marginalization and extremism."

1757 GMT — Hamas targets Israeli forces in southern Gaza City

Hamas' military wing announced that fighters have targeted Israeli forces stationed in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City, referring to the area established by the Israeli army to separate the besieged enclave's northern and southern regions.

In a statement, it said that its fighters, in collaboration with the Jihad Jibril Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, launched 107 rockets at "enemy forces stationed in the Netzarim area."

1756 GMT — No agreement with Lebanon unless Hezbollah disarms: Israeli military

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that any agreement with Lebanon must include Hezbollah’s disarmament and withdrawal north of the Litani River.

Katz’s comments reflect his hardline stance, which contrasts with Foreign Minister Gideon Saar’s statement earlier this week suggesting “progress” in ceasefire talks.

“We struck Hezbollah hard; now we must continue with full force to achieve victory,” Katz said, according to Israeli Army Radio, during his first visit to the Israeli forces’ northern headquarters, accompanied by Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and regional commander Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin.

He emphasised that Israel would not consider a ceasefire or halt military offensive unless its core objectives were met -- Hezbollah’s disarmament, the group’s retreat beyond the Litani River, and the safe return of northern Israelis to their homes.

1748 GMT — Syria state media reports Israeli raid near Lebanon border

Syrian regime media said that Israel had carried out an air raid in a region near the border with Lebanon which is a known stronghold of Hezbollah.

The Sana news agency said that "the Israeli aggression" on the Homs region had been met with a barrage of anti-aircraft fire.

1557 GMT — Heavy barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon at Israel

The Israeli military said that a heavy barrage of rockets was fired from Lebanon at Israel.

Following sirens that sounded in a number of areas in central Israel, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, the military said in a statement.

1553 GMT —Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 3,365

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 3,365 and wounded 14,344 since 0ct. 7 2023, the Lebanese health ministry said.

The Health Ministry also stated that 78 people have been killed and 122 wounded in the last 24 hours.

1551 GMT — Palestinian child injured by Israeli army fire in West Bank raid

A Palestinian child was injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, the Red Crescent Society said.

The organisation said the 14-year-old boy was shot in both legs by Israeli forces during clashes in the town of Beit Furik near Nablus.

According to the official news agency Wafa, clashes erupted in the town after an Israeli military raid, with army forces using live fire and tear gas canisters against angry residents.

1449 GMT — Israel rejects aid groups' Gaza report

Israel rejected accusations made by eight international aid groups, including Oxfam and Save the Children, that Israel had failed to meet US demands to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

COGAT, the branch of the Israeli military which coordinates humanitarian aid to Gaza, claimed humanitarian organisations had not coordinated with or sought information from, the military before filing their report and thus had produced a conclusion based on "partial information".

The military said the organisations had evaluated a joint task force of the military and international bodies for humanitarian aid "despite none of the organisations being partners in this room or aware of the processes occurring there".

1446 GMT — Israeli air strikes kill at least 9, including children, in Gaza's 'safe zone'

At least nine people, including children, were killed in two Israeli air strikes in a designated "safe zone" in southern Gaza, according to a medical source.

Israeli fighter jets hit a house in the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, leaving eight people dead, including children, the source said.

One person was also killed and several people were injured in another strike near a tent encampment in al-Mawasi, which was designated by the Israeli army as a “safe zone” for displaced civilians in Gaza, the source added.

1442 GMT — Hezbollah launches drone strike on Israeli army HQ in Tel Aviv

Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack targeting Israel's military headquarters and the Ministry of Defence in the city of Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the Lebanese group said it conducted an "aerial attack with a squadron of exploding drones" on the site housing Israel's main defence institutions in the commercial hub.

1430 GMT — British premier tells UK parliament there's no genocide in Gaza

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has told the parliament that Israel is not committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.

During the Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons, Independent lawmaker Ayoub Khan raised comments from Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who recently claimed that the term genocide referred to “when millions of people lost their lives in crises like Rwanda, the Second World War in the Holocaust” and that using it to describe Gaza “now undermines [its] seriousness”.

Khan then said Lammy’s words were not acceptable.

“Article two of the United Nations Genocide Convention makes it explicitly clear that genocide is not about numbers, it's about intent. The intent of the Israeli government and the IDF has been explicitly clear in words and in actions over the past 400 days, more than 45,000 innocent men, women and children killed.”

The lawmaker said the foreign minister explicitly denied that a genocide was even taking place and “suggested that the Israeli army had not yet killed enough Palestinians” to constitute a genocide.

1422 GMT — France condemns Israeli minister’s call for West Bank annexation

France condemned Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s call to annex the occupied West Bank.

"France condemns the recent remarks of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in favour of the annexation of the West Bank by Israel," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It recalled that those remarks were "against international law and the efforts that aim a de-escalation of the regional tensions."

1419 GMT — India calls for early ceasefire in Gaza

India called for an "early ceasefire" in Gaza, expressing concern over the continuing death of innocent civilians.

In a post on X, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he held “productive discussions” on the “multi-faceted bilateral ties" and the ongoing conflict in West Asia with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in New Delhi.

“We also exchanged views on regional and international issues, especially the ongoing conflict in West Asia and our joint efforts in various multilateral fora,” Jaishankar added.

1411 GMT — Türkiye has given strongest response to Israel's atrocities: Erdogan

Without doubt, Türkiye gave the strongest response to Israel's atrocities in Palestine through such steps as halting trade, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Ankara suspended all trade with Israel in May, citing a worsening humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians since last October.

"As long as arms shipments continue, Israel will be more aggressive, as every day that Israel is not stopped, the situation in Palestine and Lebanon worsens," Erdogan told reporters on his return flight from visits to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

One of the concrete steps that can be taken against Israel's attacks is to work for the recognition of the state of Palestine, he underscored, adding: "Without a two-state solution, peace and stability will not come to the region.”

1217 GMT — Gaza death toll tops 43,700 as Israeli attacks intensify

At least 47 more Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,712, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that 103,258 others were wounded in the ongoing assault.

"The Israeli occupation has committed seven massacres of families in the last 24 hours, resulting in 47 deaths and 182 injuries," the ministry said.