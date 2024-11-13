WORLD
2 MIN READ
Who is Steven Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East?
Steven Witkoff, who is Jewish and a personal friend of Trump, takes on the role without any prior experience in diplomacy or the Middle East.
Who is Steven Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East?
Witkoff doesn't have any experience in diplomacy or the Middle East. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 13, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump has picked real estate investor and campaign donor Steve Witkoff to be his special envoy to the Middle East.

"Steve is a Highly Respected Leader in Business and Philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous," he said of Witkoff on Tuesday.

"Steve will be an unrelenting Voice for PEACE, and make us all proud."

Witkoff doesn't have any experience in diplomacy or the Middle East.

RelatedWho are the officials Trump picked for key positions so far?

Who is Steven Witkoff?

RECOMMENDED

Witkoff, who is Jewish, is a real estate investor, landlord and founder of Witkoff Group and was a major donor to Trump's campaign.

He was born in New York, graduated from Hofstra University, and worked in the New York real estate law firm Dreyer and Traub, where Trump was a client.

The 67-year-old is the president-elect's golf partner and was golfing with him at Trump's club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15, when the former president was the target of a second attempted assassination.

Witkoff is also a staunch supporter of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and hailed Trump before on how he dealt with Israel and the region.

He attended Netanyahu's speech to Congress and said, "It felt spiritual", criticising the Democrats for not reacting the same way.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank