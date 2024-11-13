WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from Pakistan wedding bus crash rises to 26
Bus carrying wedding party fell into Indus River in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, police say.
Death toll from Pakistan wedding bus crash rises to 26
The bus that plunged into the river with 27 people aboard. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024

The death toll from a passenger bus carrying guests home from a wedding that plunged into a river in northern Pakistan has risen to at least 26 people, officials said, with the bride so far the only known survivor.

"The death toll has increased to 26 while one woman remained unhurt in the accident," Muhammad Zubair, a local police official of the Diamer district in northwestern Gilgit-Baltistan region, said over the phone.

Wazir Asad Ali, a rescue official in Gilgit-Baltistan, said the bride was out of danger and she was being treated at a hospital in Gilgit city.

Last evening, a bus carrying a wedding party fell into the Indus River in Pakistan's northeastern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

RelatedBus plunges into Indus River in Pakistan, killing 18 wedding guests

Lax safety measures

RECOMMENDED

Naik Alam, a senior police official from the area, said the driver appeared to have been speeding when he lost control at a curve .

The groom's family had travelled from Punjab, more than 500 kilometres (300 miles) away, for the wedding and were returning home when the accident happened.

Road accidents with high fatalities are common in Pakistan, where safety measures are lax, driver training is poor, and transport infrastructure is often decrepit.

In Balochistan in August, 12 men died when their bus crashed into a ravine on the Makran Coastal Highway.

In another accident that month, 24 people on board a bus were killed when it plunged into a ravine near the town of Azad Pattan on the border between Punjab province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank