Polling stations across Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland opened for a presidential election.

The incumbent, President Muse Bihi Abdi, of the ruling Kulmiye party and candidates Abdirahman Irro of the main opposition party Wadan and Faysal Ali Warabe, the leader of the opposition UCID party, are vying for the presidency.

Voters started arriving at the polling stations early in the morning to choose their president for the next five years. Polling started at 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) and will continue until 6 p.m on Wednesday.