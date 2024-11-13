The web platform Etsy is famous for selling cutesy handmade arts and crafts, but even a company that relies on a cottage industry of artisans is increasingly undergirded by artificial intelligence, its CEO told AFP.

"You couldn't run Etsy without AI," Josh Silverman said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Web Summit tech event in Lisbon.

Etsy was formed almost 20 years ago and is best known for its soft furnishings and often knitted knick-knacks, but it has grown into a multi-billion-dollar e-commerce giant with seven million sellers and more than 90 million buyers.

Back in the 2000s, eBay was probably its main competitor. Nowadays, Silverman points out that competition comes from all angles.

E-commerce giants like Amazon, Temu or Shein are the obvious ones, but high street furniture stores are also in the mix.

On this kind of scale, Silverman said, AI is indispensable for anything from policing the products being offered for sale, to making sure the best matches are shown in searches.

"The classic search engine can't tell the difference between a wedding dress and a wedding dress hanger," he said.

"AI can actually understand the difference... and show you only wedding dresses."

He said it needed an "almost human level" understanding of language to achieve, which is why AI was being deployed.

But a good portion of Etsy's sellers are not always appreciative of the moves the firm takes to make it more competitive.

'They're artists'

Two years ago, Etsy raised its commission from five percent to 6.5 percent –– still an "excellent deal", Silverman says –– and sparked a protest that saw thousands of sellers down tools.

They put themselves on "vacation mode" and stopped activities to remind the management that they were the lifeblood of the platform.

"On most other platforms, the sellers are business people just looking for something to sell and they'll change from selling X to selling Y in a heartbeat," he said.

"Our sellers are artists, creators. Most of them are not passionate to be business people, they're passionate to be artists."

Silverman stresses Etsy regularly reaches out to its sellers and points out that 99.5 percent of sellers did not go on strike.