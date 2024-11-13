Russia has escalated its attacks on Kiev, launching a barrage of drones and missiles in its first combined aerial assault on the capital in more than 70 days, authorities have said.

The large-scale bombardment comes on Wednesday at a critical moment on the battlefield, with Russian forces advancing in the east and growing concerns over future US aid after Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections.

Journalists heard explosions ring out over the city and saw dozens of Kiev residents seeking shelter in an underground metro station in the centre of the capital.

Kiev officials said one man was wounded by falling debris of a downed drone in the suburb of Brovary while emergency services distributed images of firefighters battling flames at one impact site.

A separate drone attack in the southern region of Kherson, which the Kremlin claims is part of Russia, killed a 52-year-old woman, the head of the Black Sea territory announced.

Record drone attacks