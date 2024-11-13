WORLD
US ambassador to Kenya resigns following Trump's election win
In her resignation statement, Meg Whitman cites the American public's decision in the recent election.
Whitman emphasised the elevation of Kenya as the first major non-NATO Ally in sub-Saharan Africa, a milestone achieved during her service. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Sena SerimSena Serim
November 13, 2024

Days after Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, the country's ambassador to Kenya has handed in her walking papers.

"Today, I announced to my team at the US embassy that I submitted my resignation to President (Joe) Biden. It has been an honour and privilege to serve the American people through strengthening our partnership with Kenya," Meg Whitman said in a Wednesday statement.

Reflecting on her tenure, which began in 2022, Whitman spoke about her efforts in fostering trade, security, and healthcare collaboration between Kenya and the US.

"My efforts also opened the door for more American companies to do business in Kenya. Trade, jobs, and US investment in Kenya are at historic highs because of our efforts," she said.

She also emphasised the elevation of Kenya as the first major non-NATO Ally in sub-Saharan Africa, a milestone achieved during her service.

Neglected relations under Trump

"Like all US ambassadors, I serve at the request of the President. The American people have spoken, and a new president will be inaugurated in January," she added.

Whitman also expressed confidence in the continued strength of US-Kenya relations, stating: "I have no doubt that our 60 years of partnership will continue to strengthen and serve Americans and Kenyans."

Her departure leaves Charge d'Affaires Marc Dillard at the helm as the US Embassy transitions to new leadership under the incoming administration.

US relations with sub-Saharan Africa were neglected under the first Trump administration, according to some analysts, in years also characterised by leaks of racist remarks reportedly by Trump, which his administration strongly denied.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
