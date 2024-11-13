Days after Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, the country's ambassador to Kenya has handed in her walking papers.

"Today, I announced to my team at the US embassy that I submitted my resignation to President (Joe) Biden. It has been an honour and privilege to serve the American people through strengthening our partnership with Kenya," Meg Whitman said in a Wednesday statement.

Reflecting on her tenure, which began in 2022, Whitman spoke about her efforts in fostering trade, security, and healthcare collaboration between Kenya and the US.

"My efforts also opened the door for more American companies to do business in Kenya. Trade, jobs, and US investment in Kenya are at historic highs because of our efforts," she said.

She also emphasised the elevation of Kenya as the first major non-NATO Ally in sub-Saharan Africa, a milestone achieved during her service.