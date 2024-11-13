Turkish defence company Repkon is making significant inroads into the lucrative US military market, securing a new $435 million contract from the US Army.

Under the deal, Repkon's American subsidiary, Repkon USA, will design, build and commission a TNT explosive production plant in Kentucky.

This comes shortly after another agreement that will see Repkon set up an artillery shell manufacturing facility in Texas.

The Russia-Ukraine war heightened international defence industry needs, and as one of the most important suppliers to Ukraine, the US decided to sign a deal with Repkon for the construction of a 155-millimeter artillery shell production plant in Texas

The new Kentucky plant is part of the army's strategy to ramp up domestic munitions production and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

Trinitrotoluene, or TNT, is a critical explosive material used in a variety of military ordnance, including artillery shells, bombs, and grenades.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a key player in securing the funding, said the new facility in his home state is part of a broader retooling of the US defence industrial base that’s needed to deter adversaries abroad.