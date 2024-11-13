Bangladesh's interim leader has slammed the "humiliating" fight for climate finance at the COP29 talks, demanding rich countries and emitters pay for the problems they caused.

Muhammad Yunus, who leads one of the world's most climate-vulnerable nations, said on Wednesday that countries who bear little responsibility for global warming were being forced to haggle to help adapt to the consequences.

"I think that's very humiliating for nations, to come and ask for money to fix... (the) problem that others caused for them," he said on the sidelines of UN climate talks in Azerbaijan.

"Why should we be dragged here to negotiate?" he added.

"You know the problem... it's not a fish market."

The comments illustrate the frustration of developing countries seeking substantially more money from rich nations to help them adapt to climate shocks and transition to cleaner energy.

Sharpening their focus, a new report warned that planet-warming carbon emissions from fossil fuels rose to record highs this year and much faster action is needed to meet climate pledges.

That means that to meet the Paris Agreement's ambitious goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the world now needs to reach net-zero CO2 emissions by the late 2030s - instead of 2050, the scientists at the Global Carbon Project said.

"This is what the presidency has been promoting since the beginning of this year - the time window is narrowing, shrinking - and we need to act urgently," Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan's lead negotiator for COP29, said.

"There are still possibilities for keeping 1.5C within reach", and striking a deal on climate finance "will definitely pave the way for us to realise this opportunity".

Related Türkiye commits to net zero emissions by 2053, expand renewables at COP29

'Wishful thinking'