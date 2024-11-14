Thursday, November 14, 2024

1844 GMT –– The United States ambassador to Lebanon submitted a draft truce proposal to Lebanon's speaker of parliament Nabih Berri to halt fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, two political sources told Reuters, without revealing details.

The US has sought to broker a ceasefire that would end hostilities between its ally Israel and Hezbollah, but efforts have yet to yield a result.

1845 GMT –– US voices 'concerns' over Israeli strikes in Beirut suburbs

The US voiced concern after its ally Israel struck alleged Hezbollah sites in the Beirut suburbs, saying it opposed attacks in densely populated parts of Lebanon.

"Certainly we would have concerns," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said when asked about the Israeli strikes.

"You've heard us say time and time again that we do not want to see these kinds of (military) operations in Beirut, especially as it relates to densely populated areas."

1824 GMT –– Israel to attack any attempt to bring arms to Hezbollah from Syria

Israel will attack any attempt to bring weapons to Hezbollah from Syria, Israeli forces said.

"We are identifying rockets and other weapons that Hezbollah is launching at Israeli territory that were manufactured in Syria," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters. "We will attack every attempt to bring weapons from Syria to Hezbollah. And we will attack all infrastructure we identify in Syria whose purpose is to produce weapons for Hezbollah."

1810 GMT –– Unknown people fired shots in direction of peacekeepers: UNIFIL

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said that unknown people fired approximately 30 shots in the direction of peacekeepers.

The incident happened when a UNIFIL patrol near Qallawiyah noticed a cache of ammunition near the roadway, a UNIFIL statement said. After informing the Lebanese Armed Forces of the discovery, peacekeepers continued on their planned route, it added.

"A short while later, they got out of their vehicle to remove some debris from the roadway. When getting back into their vehicles, two or three unknown people fired approximately 30 shots in their direction.

"The peacekeepers fired back from their vehicles and moved to safety," it said, adding it is "unclear" if the discovery of the weapons cache and the attack are directly linked.

UNIFIL said no one was hurt and there was no damage to the vehicles, and it launched an investigation.

1647 GMT –– Israel kills 21 more in Lebanon, death toll rises to 3,386

Twenty-one people more have been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon, raising the total number of killed since October last year to at least 3,386, with 14,417 wounded, the Lebanese Health Ministry said in a statement.

1617 GMT –– At least 17 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in northern Gaza

The Israeli army killed at least 17 Palestinians, including two sisters, in the ongoing onslaught on northern Gaza.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that three Palestinians, including two little sisters, were killed and others injured in Israeli artillery shelling of areas in Jabalia.

The Israeli army heavily struck the eastern areas of the Jabalia refugee camp and blew up homes and residential areas.

1614 GMT –– UN to bolster UNIFIL for post-truce support in Lebanon

The United Nations intends to bolster its peacekeeping mission in Lebanon to better support the Lebanese army once a truce is agreed upon but will not directly enforce a ceasefire, United Nations peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said.

The peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL is deployed in southern Lebanon to monitor the demarcation line with Israel, an area that has seen more than a year of hostilities between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters.

Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting have centred on UN resolution 1701, which ended the last round of conflict between the two heavily armed foes in 2006 and requires Hezbollah to remove fighters and weapons from areas between the border and the Litani River, which runs about 30 km (around 20 miles) from Lebanon's southern border.

1613 GMT –– Blocking UNRWA operations in Gaza risks violating international humanitarian law: EU

Blocking the operations of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza risks violating international humanitarian law, the European Union foreign policy chief warned.

Sharing UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini’s concerns about the catastrophic consequences of the agency’s possible collapse in the region, Josep Borrell said the recent Israeli legislation to ban UNRWA "threatens access to essential aid for millions" of people.

"Protecting UNRWA is a collective duty," Borrell added.

1441 GMT –– Israel expects Trump to take a hard line on Iran: minister

Israel expects the incoming Trump administration to take a hard line against Iran and its nuclear ambitions, which will create an opportunity for more peace deals with Arab neighbours, a senior member of Israel's security cabinet said.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen, in an interview with Reuters, also said that Israel is closer than ever to reaching an agreement to end fighting in Lebanon and push Iran-backed Hezbollah away from the border while insisting that Israel maintains the right to act military should it be violated.

1432 GMT –– Iran tells UN nuclear chief willing to resolve 'ambiguities'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the visiting head of the UN nuclear watchdog that his government was willing to resolve doubts about its atomic programme.

"As we have repeatedly proven our goodwill, we announce our readiness to cooperate and converge with this international organisation to resolve the alleged ambiguities and doubts about the peaceful nuclear activity of our country," Pezeshkian told Grossi.

1358 GMT –– Israel is closer to reach deal on Lebanon: minister

An Israeli Security Cabinet minister stated that Israel is closer than ever to reaching an arrangement on the fighting in Lebanon since the war began.

"I think we are at a point that we are closer to an arrangement than we have been since the start of the war," said Energy Minister Eli Cohen in an interview with Reuters.

1238 GMT –– Israeli strikes on Syria's capital kill at least 15

At least 15 people have been killed and 16 wounded in Israeli attacks on a number of residential buildings in suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syrian regime media reported.

The buildings are located in the suburbs of Mazzeh and Qudsaya, both west of the capital, the SANA report said.

Israeli army radio said the targets of the attack in Damascus were the headquarters of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad and what it described as other assets, without elaborating.

1226 GMT –– Initial reports of Israeli attack on Damascus suburb of Mazzeh

Syrian regime news agency reported initial accounts of an Israeli attack on the Mazzeh suburb of the capital Damascus.

1223 GMT –– Israel hits roughly 30 points over 48 hours in south Beirut

The Israeli forces said they struck around 30 points in the southern suburbs of Beirut over the past 48 hours.

1159 GMT –– Iran tells UN nuclear chief it won't negotiate under 'intimidation'

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran will not negotiate under "intimidation" as he held crunch talks with the UN nuclear chief weeks before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said achieving "results" in nuclear talks with Iran was vital to avoid a new conflict in the region already inflamed by Israel's war in Gaza and Lebanon.

His visit comes just days after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Iran was "more exposed than ever to strikes on its nuclear facilities" giving Israel "the opportunity to achieve our most important goal".

Grossi said Iranian nuclear installations "should not be attacked" but Trump is expected to give Israel a far freer rein after he takes office in January.

1139 GMT –– Israel arrests 6 more Palestinians, illegal settlers attack farmers