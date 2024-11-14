Washington, DC — He is a son of Indian immigrants and a Brahmin, the highest caste in the rigid Hindu hierarchy. He is impressed by Indian far-right PM Narendra Modi. And, he has actively allied with Hindu supremacist groups in America.

Meet the 39-year-old entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy, who along with tech billionaire Elon Musk, has been picked by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the newly established "Department of Government Efficiency" (or DOGE), an outside group that will advise the White House on government efficiency and cost cutting.

Trump has said little about how this group would function, but Musk has previously set an ambitious goal of cutting $2 trillion of government spending. It could come under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which dictates how external groups that advise the government must operate and be accountable to the public.

Federal employees are generally required to disclose their assets and entanglements to ward off any potential conflicts of interest, and to divest significant holdings relating to their work. Because Musk and Ramaswamy would not be formal federal workers, they would not face those requirements or ethical limitations.

Ramaswamy, who founded pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences, has worked with the Food and Drug Administration, an agency he has previously called "corrupt". On social media site X in 2023, he claimed that "Countless FDA regulations and actions are hypocritical, harmful & unconstitutional."

Immediately after Trump's announcement, Ramaswamy took to his colleague Musk’s X to promote his new career in "cost cutting".

"Over the last 2 years, the Supreme Court has ruled that the administrative state is behaving in wildly unlawful ways. But slapping the bureaucracy on the wrist won’t solve the problem, the only right answer is a massive downsizing," he wrote.

From Kerala to cost cutting

A Republican presidential candidate until he dropped out of the presidential race in January, Ramaswamy, the multi-millionaire former biotech executive, gained fame in far-right circles thanks to his 2021 bestseller "Woke, Inc.," which decries decisions by some big companies to base business strategy around social-justice and climate-crisis concerns.

In the same book, he claims that a "lower-caste guy" in India can now deliver Domino’s pizza and "my family tips him to show their appreciation", crediting "American-style capitalism" for the change even as lowered-caste people in India continue to suffer from what has been dubbed as India's "hidden apartheid".

The caste system is a deep-rooted part of India’s culture. Dating back 3,000 years, it can be used to dictate someone’s job, the education and opportunities they receive and their dietary requirements. Whatever caste one is born into is the one they will stay in until the day they die. They cannot marry out of it.

The Brahmins (priests), such as Ramaswamy and his family, are at the top, nestled comfortably and followed by the Kshatriyas (rulers and soldiers) and the Vaishyas (merchants and traders). The Shudras (labourers and artisans) are at the bottom. And the Dalits (meaning oppressed or crushed) are out of the system, deemed so low that they are called the “untouchables” – and they make up some 20 percent of the population.

Ramaswamy's story begins in Kerala, a state in southern India that his parents left for the US in the 1970s. He was born in August 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to V Ganapathy Ramaswamy, an engineer-turned-patent lawyer, and Geetha Ramaswamy, a psychiatrist.

The next decades saw him become a junior tennis player, Harvard and Yale graduate, hedge fund worker and founder of a pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences.