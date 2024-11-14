WORLD
Sri Lankans begin voting in snap polls to elect lawmakers
Over 17 million voters are eligible to take part, choosing among more than 8,000 candidates competing for 225 parliamentary seats.
 Over 17 million voters are eligible to participate/ Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2024

Voting began on Thursday in Sri Lanka’s parliamentary elections, with polling stations across the country opening at 7 am local time (0130GMT).

Over 17 million voters are eligible to participate, choosing among more than 8,000 candidates competing for 225 parliamentary seats.

A majority of 113 seats is required to form the government.< /p>

Election Commission Chairman R.L.A.M. Rathnayake urged voters to come early as the Meteorology Department warned of heavy afternoon rains that could impact voter turnout.

RECOMMENDED

Polling will close at 4 pm local time (1030GMT).

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, popularly known as AKD, who was elected in September, dissolved parliament a day after he assumed office.

Analysts say the parliamentary election is realistically a continuation of the presidential election.

The snap polls are seen as AKD’s bid to “strengthen his power through parliament, especially if he is to implement his pledges” made ahead of the presidential election, Munza Mushtaq, a journalist based in the capital Colombo, told Anadolu.

SOURCE:AA
